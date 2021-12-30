Regularising employee: LHC seeks reply from health authorities

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan-bench Wednesday sought reply from health authorities over inviting applications from candidates against a post instead of regularising a contract employee.
The counsel of Muzaffargarh Lady Health Visitor Arooj Fatima and six others submitted to the court that her client was working as a LHV in Muzaffargarh and the health authorities advertised a new appointment instead of regularising her.
LHC Multan-bench judge Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir sought reply from the Muzaffargarh Program Director Child Health and CEO District Health Authority Muzaffargarh till January 26.
The court also directed the health authorities to refrain from taking any action against the petitioners till the next hearing.
