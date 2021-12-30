IHC summons CDA member in Lawyers Complex case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s member in a case regarding construction of lawyers complex in parking of IHC building.
The court asked the CDA official to apprise the court regarding the progress in construction of the complex.Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.
Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah told the court that the answer of Ministry of Law and Justice had been submitted but the report of CDA was still awaited. At this, the court summoned the concerned CDA member in person and adjourned further hearing till today (Thursday).
