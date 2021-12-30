 
close
Thursday December 30, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

ANF constable martyred in Turbat

By Our Correspondent
December 30, 2021
ANF constable martyred in Turbat

ISLAMABAD: A constable of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Wednesday was gunned down by unidentified gunmen, when they opened fire on the personnel in Turbat area of Balochistan.

According to an ANF spokesperson, constable Ashraq belonging to Swabi succumbed to his bullet injuries while his fellow sustained injuries while on duty. —APP

Comments