ANF constable martyred in Turbat

ISLAMABAD: A constable of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Wednesday was gunned down by unidentified gunmen, when they opened fire on the personnel in Turbat area of Balochistan.
According to an ANF spokesperson, constable Ashraq belonging to Swabi succumbed to his bullet injuries while his fellow sustained injuries while on duty. —APP
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed to fast track the issuance of licences for domestic...
ISLAMABAD: The controversial State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill 2021 proposes domestic price stability as the...
RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday said that every party earnestly desires the...
MIRANSHAH: A police constable was martyred when unidentified accused opened fire on him in Mir Ali in North Waziristan...
HONG KONG: A vocal news website in Hong Kong shut down Wednesday after police raided its office and arrested six...
KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised the need for a comprehensive plan for sustainable business development...
Comments