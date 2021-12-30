WAPDA B win All Pakistan Women Basketball Tournament

LAHORE: WAPDA B won the All Pakistan 3X3 Women Basketball Tournament here on Wednesday.

In the final, WAPDA B edged WAPDA A by 8-7 after a tough fight.

In the first semifinal, WAPDA A had defeated Frank Five by a score of 11-4.

In the second, WAPDA B had beaten SA gardens by a score of 10-7.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Pakistan Basketball Federation Secretary General Khalid Bashir on the occasion announced that Mahmood Butt Memorial All Pakistan 3X3 Men & Women Basketball Tournaments would be held from January 10 to 17 at GCU basketball courts.

He also announced that Men's National Basketball Championship would be held in Lahore during the first week of February. Army will defend their title. The other teams in the event will be Army, Pakistan Air Force, WAPDA, Pakistan Ordnance Factory, Railways, Faisalabad, Lahore and Islamabad.

Khalid also announced that a series of referees and coaches training programmes would be organised in various cities of Pakistan throughout the year in collaboration with FIBA.