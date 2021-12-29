Rulers destroyed economy in three years: Siraj

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq Tuesday said the rulers destroyed the economy in three-and-a-half years, and now the ideological basis of the country was being attacked. Addressing a reception here, he said the founders of Pakistan had not made this country for landlords, and corrupt capitalists. The political elite go to the USA and the UK and beg for a chance to rule Pakistan and promise to them that they would prove more obedient to the establishment, he alleged. Sirajul Haq said the fact of the matter was that the three so-called big parties and dictators ruined every sector of the country. The nation should not be under any misconception that there is any difference in the policies of the three major parties. There is no such thing, as accountability in the PTI era, both the government and NAB have failed, he added.

He said poverty was rife in south Punjab; farmers were standing in queues to buy fertilizers and they were being beaten with sticks.

He said the government hadf totally failed to control inflation and unemployment. He said the increase in electricity prices was unacceptable.

He said the word minority for the non-Muslim Pakistanis should be abolished and they should be called “Pakistan brothers”.

Sirajul Haq said success in life could only be achieved by following in the footsteps of Holy Prophet (PBUH). “Let people join hands with the JI to bring about an Islamic revolution in their lives and in the country,” he added.