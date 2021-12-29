Three more corona cases reported in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Three more corona cases were reported here on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,299 in the district and 266 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the last 24 hours. He said that so far 25,943 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 48. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at the General Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 16 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, four at the DHQ Hospital and two at the General Hospital.