Dacoit killed, ASI injured in Okara encounter

OKARA: A dacoit was killed while a policeman was injured during an encounter in the limits of Shahbore police on Monday night.
The police received information that three dacoits were robbing people of cash and valuables near Chak 30/4L. Following the information, a police party led by ASI Nazar Abbas reached the spot to arrest the dacoits. Seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire on it. The police also retaliated.
As a result, one of the three dacoits was killed while ASI Nazar Abbas was injured. The injured ASI was shifted to a hospital. The killed dacoit could not be identified so far. The police are conducting raids to arrest the two fleeing dacoits.
