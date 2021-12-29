Mehmood Mandviwalla appointed SECP policy board chairman

KARACHI: Renowned corporate lawyer Mehmood Mandviwalla has been appointed as the Chairman Policy Board of Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Mandviwalla is member of Sindh Bar Council, Sindh High Court Bar Association and president of SAARCLAW (Association of persons of the legal communities of the eight South Asian Countries).

Mandviwalla has extensive experience spanning four decades in commercial and corporate law including banking, corporate finance & securities, arbitration, commercial litigation, energy, international trade, privatisations, investment funds, educational institutions, venture capital, environment, media; arbitration, acquisitions and amalgamations, underwriting agreements, insurance, joint ventures, infrastructure projects, securitization, credit rating and intellectual property litigation.

He has drafted various statutory enactments and regulatory frameworks for Pakistan and has assisted the SECP and State Bank of Pakistan in restructuring of regulatory framework for corporate sector of the country.

Mandviwalla is also director on Board of Directors of Deposit Protection Corporation – a subsidiary of the SBP. He has served as a director on the SBP Board from 2013 to 2016. He was also the provincial caretaker minister of law and prisons in 2013.

Mandviwalla is Barrister-at-Law (Lincoln’s Inn) and has got LLB (Hons) degree from London School of Economics and Political Science.