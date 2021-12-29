‘Zardari to launch anti-govt movement from Lahore’

SUKKUR: Co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari will remain in Lahore next week in a bid to launch an anti-government movement. It was stated by former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday at the residence of Nawab Ali Wasan in Khairpur.

Talking to the media, Ashraf said that known political personalities of the Punjab will join the PPP, adding that the party leadership has decided to strengthen the party in Punjab.

He maintained that Sheikh Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry and Arbab Rahim were polishing Imran Khan's shoes to seek favours from him, adding, “They are the turncoats who change their loyalties with the change of power.” He blamed incumbent government’s flaw policies for the crisis of gas, water and electricity in the country. He flayed government over high inflation in the country and added that he had never seen such an inflationary pressure in his entire political career.