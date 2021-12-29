‘Zardari to launch anti-govt movement from Lahore’

SUKKUR: Co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari will remain in Lahore next week in a bid to launch an anti-government movement. It was stated by former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday at the residence of Nawab Ali Wasan in Khairpur.
Talking to the media, Ashraf said that known political personalities of the Punjab will join the PPP, adding that the party leadership has decided to strengthen the party in Punjab.
He maintained that Sheikh Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry and Arbab Rahim were polishing Imran Khan's shoes to seek favours from him, adding, “They are the turncoats who change their loyalties with the change of power.” He blamed incumbent government’s flaw policies for the crisis of gas, water and electricity in the country. He flayed government over high inflation in the country and added that he had never seen such an inflationary pressure in his entire political career.
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education and PTI Central Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood called on Punjab Assembly...
Local daily Courrier Picard reported this month that the mosque's imam was a recent convert to Islam
KARACHI: As many as 7,462 children have died and 27,136 children under the age of five have been affected by the...
KARACHI: Renowned corporate lawyer Mehmood Mandviwalla has been appointed as the Chairman Policy Board of Security...
The government is of the view that Shahbaz had guaranteed Nawaz’s repatriation
ISLAMABAD: Three people died of the coronavirus, while 291 tested positive during the 24 hours period across the...
Comments