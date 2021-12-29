Chemical fertiliser hoarders fined in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The district administration on Tuesday raided chemical fertilizer hoarders and illicit profiteers and took action against four dealers who were warned and fined Rs25,000 each.
The raids were made after the local administration received complaints about shortage of chemical fertilizer in the district. Abbottabad Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Hassaan Ahsan along with Agriculture officers inspected fertilizer dealers in Abbottabad Tehsil and Havelian.
The assistant commissioner later told the media hoarders and profiteers were creating artificial price-hike. He said the crackdown would continue the district against those found involved in the illegal business of hoarding food items and creating a shortage.
