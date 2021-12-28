Buzdar opens Abdul Sattar Edhi Underpass in Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Gulab Devi Underpass and announced naming it after Abdul Sattar Edhi. The full height three-lane underpass would ease the movement of 132,000 plus vehicles while Rs60 million had been saved through transparent tendering.

The CM said that the facility would benefit the patients of Gulab Devi, Children, Social Security and General Hospital patients while accommodating the hundreds and thousands of citizens in their daily movement. Federal Minister and PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood, Provincial Ministers Murad Raas, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Asad Khokhar, Ejaz Alam, parliamentarians, PTI leaders, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Hasaan Khawar, IG Police, Commissioner and DC Lahore, secretary information and others were also present.

Talking to the media, the CM said the Gulberg to Jail Road (Siddique Trade Center) flyover had also been named after poet Munir Niazi. The Abdul Sattar Edhi Underpass has been completed two months before the deadline for which LDA DG and governing body members deserve accolades, he added and pointed out that the ceremony had been held in the underpass to save public money.

The Punjab government saved millions of rupees in every project by ensuring transparency, he asserted.The CM announced an elevated expressway project valuing Rs50 billion to facilitate the citizens of Lahore. Similarly, Rs6.50 billion would be spent to construct multilevel entry and exit points at Shahdara Morr to resolve traffic issue there, he added.

The LDA has, meanwhile, completed four major projects in Lahore with Rs2.45 billion, including the Lal Shehbaz Qalandar underpass, Bab-e-Lahore, elimination of traffic congestion points at major roads and construction of pedestrians' bridges at suitable places to ease public movement.Meanwhile, more than Rs9.16 billion were being spent to complete three major projects in the provincial metropolis, he said. An additional lane was being built at Lahore bridge near Children’s Hospital, Data Ganj Bakhsh flyover with Rs4.90 billion and Rs2.54 billion would be spent on Shahkam Chowk Flyover project, he added.

Alongside, the expansion of Saggian Road will be completed with Rs3.40 billion and the main boulevard Gulberg to Walton Road Defence Chowk will be made a signal-free corridor with Rs3 billion. He added that an underpass and flyover at Karim Block, Iqbal Town would be built with Rs2.90 billion.