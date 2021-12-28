SCBA chief pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Ahsan Bhoon has paid tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 14th death anniversary.

While paying homage to Benazir Bhutto, he said she was an exceptional and charismatic leader who set topmost standards in politics based on self-esteem, truthfulness and integrity. All her life she struggled for upholding rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution and for intensification of the democratic values. She had always manifested the soft image of Pakistan.

She was a symbol of judicious, democratic and liberal Pakistan and had shown the courage and valour against those who opted to resort to extremism and perhaps that is the reason for which she was assassinated, he opined.

In the end, Bhoon called upon the entire political elite that time has come to adhere to the guidelines and vision set by the Shaheed Mohtarma to accomplish the dream of true

democratic Pakistan based on the values of ethics.