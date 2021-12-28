Tourists throng Murree, Gallyat amid heavy snowfall

MURREE: Following two-day cloudy weather the tourist hill resort Murree received heavy snowfall on Monday. The light snowfall started intermittently on Sunday and continued till 3:00 pm yesterday.

Murree received almost 10 inches of snowfall. There were slippery roads and traffic jams in some areas. However, the Highway Department remained active to clear the roads but traffic mess struck many areas.

Heavy snowfall was reported in Gallyat, according to a local journalist. Nathiagali and the suburbs received almost two feet of snowfall. Gallyat Development Authority claimed that the Murree-Abbottabad road is open for traffic but link roads of Gallyat were stuck-up due to heavy snowfall while electricity is also suspended in some rural areas of Gallyat.

Meanwhile, as the tourists’ influx remained unprecedented, the business activities were increased manifold. The influx of tourist families would continue till the new year celebrations. The administration of Murree Tehsil also issued a travel advisory, asking the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information before travelling to hill stations.