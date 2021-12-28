Afghan diplomat calls on railways minister

LAHORE: Charge d’Affairs of Afghan Embassy in Islamabad Sardar Ahmed Khan Shakeeb called on Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati.

During the meeting Monday, both discussed a way forward for Trans-Afghan Railway project. According to a press release, the railways minister welcomed the guest and informed him about Pakistan’s commitment towards construction of Trans-Afghan Railway project.

While sharing details of key developments in the Trans-Afghan Railway project, the minister informed charge d’affairs about his meeting with transport minister of Uzbekistan during which transport minister showed keen interest in construction of Trans-Afghan Railway network. Following the meeting, both sides agreed on nomination of focal persons for exchange of regular data on the milestones of the project. The Afghan side showed its willingness to welcome technical experts’ delegation of Pakistan Railways for expediting the project.