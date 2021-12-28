IHC orders probe into Adiala Jail affairs

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah has ordered an inquiry into the serious allegations highlighted in a petition filed by a prisoner in Adiala Jail that some prisoners were running illegal rackets from jail. The court has directed a probe into the serious allegations and sought a detailed report on January 12, 2022.

A prisoner named Dr Irfan Iqbal has written a letter to Chief Justice (IHC) and stated that powerful Raja Arshad, who was involved in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case, controls each and everything from jail. He has a strong racket involved in all illegal works controlling from jail. He said Raja Arshad was a driver but now he is a billionaire. He is paying Rs10 million per month to officers to do all illegal activities from jail. He has the power to transfer and even superintendent of Adiala Jail. He was controlling all key government officers, he wrote in the letter.

The IHC chief justice in its order said the allegations stated in the petition by a prisoner were shocking and spoke volumes about the grave violations of human rights in the prison. It appears that the phenomenon of ‘elite culture’ prevails in the prisons across the country despite the fact that an implementation commission, headed by the ministry of human rights, was expected to ensure treatment of the prisoners in conformity with the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

It was noted the state owns a duty to take care of every prisoner regardless of his/her nature of imprisonment. Most of the criminals in the prisons across the country are under trial accused and they are presumed to be innocent. It is only liberty and the right of freedom of movement and that has been curtailed in case of persons and definitely on the constitutional right to live and to be treated with respect having regard to be dignity of a human guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution.

The person loses freedom of movement but does not cease to be a human. Inhuman treatment of a prisoner is a serious violation of the constitutional rights guaranteed under articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution and commitment of the state of Pakistan pursuant to rectification of the treaties. The chairperson of the implementation committee and the secretary, ministry of human rights are directed to forthwith ensure that the prisoner is not harassed nor does he become a victim for bringing to the attention of this constitutional court shocking and abysmal violation of human rights within the jails of the country.