Nation in state of virtual slavery, says Siraj

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Emir Sirajul Haq has said that the nation is still in the clutches of virtual slavery and unable to exercise its will even while deciding the domestic price of salt, not to mention the matter of other issues and commodities, including oil and gas.

The JI supremo expressed these views while addressing party workers in Karachi. He said that the interest-based system in Pakistan had ruined the economy of the country. “Unfortunately, foreigners are brought in from abroad to decide about the direction of our economy. These foreigners decide the level of prices,” he remarked.

Siraj said that only the JI was capable of bringing in a sustainable model of justice. “The PTI has launched the same lawyers to defend the interest-based economic model who were tasked with carrying out the same objective by the PML-N.”

He said that currently, the JI was voicing the aspirations of the masses. “The JI carries out several activities that are supposed to be done by the government for the welfare of people,” he added.

The JI chief stressed the need for pacing up the struggle for social justice through a political change. JI deputy chief Fareed Paracha shed light in detail on the modes of politics that made a difference between the JI and other parties.

Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi emir, said that the party had been running the Karachi Rights Movement in the city to get back the due rights of the citizens. In this regard, he said, the party was going to stage a big protest outside the Sindh Assembly on December 31.

He explained that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had been ruling over Sindh for over 14 years and over that course spanning some one-and-a-half decades, the PPP regime had usurped the rights of citizens. “The PPP government will have to repeal the black bill aimed at squeezing powers out of the city governments.”