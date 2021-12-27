KP LG polls: JUI-F wants re-polling on five stations

LAKKI MARWAT: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) Naurang Tehsil on Saturday rejected the results of recent local body elections and demanded re-polling at five polling stations including Dadiwala.

Maulana Samiullah, district general secretary of JUI and candidate for tehsil mayor slot of Ghaznikhel, Malik Hizbullah Khan Mammakhel, Chairman of JUI Tehsil Naurang, Maulana Aizazullah, Maulana Mufti Ziaullah and Malik Jahanzeb were also present on the occasion.

Addressing a press conference, Maulana Hizbullah Khan, candidate for Naurang Tehsil mayor slot, alleged that Saifullah brothers had prepared around 50,000 fake ballot papers in Lakki Marwat district for rigging in the local body elections.

He demanded action from the district administration but unfortunately the Election Commission and the district administration did not take any action. He said that Saifullah brothers used the aforesaid fake ballot papers in four tehsils of Lakki Marwat district including Naurang tehsiland Tehsil Sub-Division Bhittani and stole the mandate of JUI. He further said that applications had been submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan for re-polling in all the three tehsils of Lakki district, including Naurang tehsil.