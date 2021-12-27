 
close
Monday December 27, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Youth attacked, injured in Lahore

By Our Correspondent
December 27, 2021
Youth attacked, injured in Lahore

LAHORE: An 18-year-old man was stabbed and left injured in Factory Area here on Sunday. Suspect Salman was annoyed with his neighbour victim Manoom. He after a brief altercation stabbed him. He was shifted to a nearby hospital. A case has been registered against the accused.

Comments