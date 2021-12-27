‘Sindh LG polls likely in Feb or March next year’

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has hinted that the local bodies elections are likely to be held in February or March next year.

Talking to journalists after laying a floral wreath on the grave of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Baksh, he said that he was going to hold a meeting with the Election Commission with regard to the upcoming local bodies elections in Sindh.

He asserted that by pursuing a reconciliation policy, PPP had made MQM its ally in the past for the betterment of Sindh. He said that PTI was going to make a political alliance with MQM. Talking about Green Line Project, he said that Sindh government also provided financial support to the project. Besides, the land for the project was given by Sindh government as it was in the interest of the people of Sindh.

He added that owing to health issues, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will not attend the Benazir’s death anniversary program. He apprised that CEC meeting of the party will be held in the first week of January to devise the strategy against PTI government.