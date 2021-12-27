 
close
Monday December 27, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

2 old women burnt to death

By APP
December 27, 2021

LAHORE: Two old women were burnt to death in a house fire incident near Tipu Block in Township area, here on Sunday. Police said 70-year-old Naheed and 72-year-old Durr-e-Shahwar were present in a house when a fire erupted there.

Comments