Christian prisoners in Iran get 10-day holiday leave

Tehran: The head of Iran’s judiciary on Sunday granted Christian prisoners 10 days’ liberty to spend the holidays with families, in a rare move towards the minority community. Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei instructed authorities across the country to issue the dispensation, according to the judiciary’s Mizan Online website.
United Nations, United States: A UN official said on Sunday he was "horrified" by credible reports that at least 35...
Jerusalem: A bird flu outbreak has killed more than 2,000 wild cranes on a reserve in northern Israel, an unusually...
JAKARTA: Indonesia on Sunday reported 92 new cases of Covid-19, raising its tally of infections to 4,261,759,...
NEW YORK: Canada plans to formally join Mexico in calling for an arbitration panel to resolve a dispute with the...
Arbil, Iraq: The bodies of 16 people killed when their boat sank in the Channel while trying to reach England were...
KHARTOUM: Sudanese security authorities on Sunday announced the arrest of 114 protesters over violations during...
