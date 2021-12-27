 
Monday December 27, 2021
Christian prisoners in Iran get 10-day holiday leave

By AFP
December 27, 2021
Tehran: The head of Iran’s judiciary on Sunday granted Christian prisoners 10 days’ liberty to spend the holidays with families, in a rare move towards the minority community. Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei instructed authorities across the country to issue the dispensation, according to the judiciary’s Mizan Online website.

