Aqeel scoops tennis title with straight sets victory

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan, who missed out on the title during the last two ranking events, came back strongly in the Serena National Tennis Championship, outsmarting his young opponent Muhammad Shoaib in straight sets to land the singles’ title at the PTF Complex courts Sunday.

Hard-working Pakistan No 1 beat Muhammad Shoaib 6-2, 7-5 to take sweet revenge for his Federal Cup final loss. Aqeel who has an uncanny ability to read his opponent’s weaknesses exploited Shoaib’s flaws to his advantage. The experienced fellow was all over his opponent in the first set and did not allow him to play his normal game. Aqeel put Shoaib under pressure forcing him to play a weak forehand. The youngster even fell behind when it came to putting his backhand winners in the right place.

The youngster had his chances in the second. Aqeel was down 4-2 in the second as Shoaib had two break points to go 5-2 up but Aqeel made a brilliant recovery to draw level at 5-5. Aqeel managed to break his serve to win the second set and the title.

“Today everything went well. I tried not to allow the youngster to get easy points. My strategy worked as I managed a rather easy win,” Aqeel said.

Aggression was written all over Pakistan No 1 exhibition of shots with Shoaib failing to raise the level of his game to match his senior opponent.

“Aqeel played brilliant tennis today. I hardly have seen him playing with such force and brilliance. When Aqeel plays such a way, it is difficult to beat him,” Shoaib said, admitting that he was the second-best in the final.

In the ladies’ singles, Ushna Sohail gave no chance to Sarah Mehboob during her easy 6-0, 6-1 win to annex the title. It was the second successive title victory for Ushna in National Ranking Tennis against the same opponent. Sarah was never seen in full flow and looked a bit under pressure.

Boys’ Under-18 single saw Hasheesh Kumar edging out Abdullah Adnan 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Hussain Odhwani Senior Manager Marketing and Communication Serena Hotels Islamabad graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest. Iftikhar Rashid SEVP-PTF was also present as guest of honour.

Iftikhar Rashid, while addressing the participants, congratulated the winners and runners-up and also players who participated in these events.

He also presented a brief resume of Salim Saifullah Khan President-PTF’s efforts to up-grade tennis infrastructure by establishing NTC and coaches’ education program.

“The PTF president’s services were recognized by ITF even as he has been elevated as a member of the Board of Directors of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) and also as Co-Chairman Finance Committee and Chair Officiating Committee of the ATF,” he said.

Iftikhar Rashid also congratulated Asim Shafiq for his appointment to the ITF Coaches Commission 2022-2023.

Odwani congratulated the organisers for the conduct of the event in such a befitting manner despite COVID-19 constraints and praised the coverage of the event by our print media.

Results: Men’s singles final: Aqeel Khan bt Muhammad Shoaib 6-2, 7-5.

Boys’ Under-18 singles final: Hasheesh Kumar bt Abdullah Adnan 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Ladies’ singles final: Ushna Suhail bt Sarah Mahboob 6-0, 6-1.