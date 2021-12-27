Works minister eulogises Benazir Bhutto on eve of death anniversary

Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah on Sunday said that although Benazir Bhutto passed away 14 years ago, she was still alive in the hearts of the 220 million people of the country.

In a statement issued on the eve of the death anniversary of the former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson, Shah said he and everyone else still cherished the memories of Benazir.

The works minister added that the late prime minister belonged to the political tribe of Bhuttos who had a history of sacrificing their lives for the security and prosperity of Pakistan, and restoration of democracy and strengthening of democratic institutions of the country. Shah remarked that Benazir was a brave leader who valiantly fought dictatorship without showing any fear.