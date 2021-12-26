Protest continues against rigging in KP LG election

LANDIKOTAL: Candidates who lost election for the Landikotal chairman slot continued their sit-in at Charwazgay Chowk in Landikotal on the sixth consecutive day on Saturday and blocked the highway for several hours.
Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahid Khan Shinwari, Awami National Party district Khyber president Shah Hussain Shinwari, independent candidate Shakir Afridi, Jamaat-i-Islami candidate Muqtadar Shah Afridi, Kalimullah Shinwari and others said that they would not accept the results of rigged election at any cost. They said the Supreme Court had accepted their application for hearing.
Hundreds of activists of various political parties and independent candidates gathered at the Charwazgai Chowk and chanted slogans against the alleged involvement of ECP in the rigging.
