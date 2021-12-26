Forest Dept employees stage protest in Mingora

MINGORA: The employees of Forest Department staged a protest to press the government for acceptance of their demands in Matta tehsil on Saturday. The protesting employees, including forest guards, rangers and others, said that they would stage a sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar for an indefinite period if their demands were not fulfilled. —By our correspondent
Islamabad: The first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed positive from Islamabad Capital Territory...
LANDIKOTAL: Candidates who lost election for the Landikotal chairman slot continued their sit-in at Charwazgay Chowk...
PESHAWAR: University of Engineering Technology Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding with a non-governmental...
Islamabad: The United States asked Santa to bring an additional 5 million doses of the life-saving Pfizer COVID-19...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said the provincial government was committed to...
LONDON: The UK Government’s Prisons and Probation Services has stopped Pakistan national former gold merchant...
Comments