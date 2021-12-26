 
Forest Dept employees stage protest in Mingora

December 26, 2021

MINGORA: The employees of Forest Department staged a protest to press the government for acceptance of their demands in Matta tehsil on Saturday. The protesting employees, including forest guards, rangers and others, said that they would stage a sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar for an indefinite period if their demands were not fulfilled. —By our correspondent

