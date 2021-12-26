 
close
Sunday December 26, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Iran says won’t enrich uranium beyond 60pc if talks fail

By AFP
December 26, 2021

TEHRAN: Iran has no plans to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent if nuclear talks in Vienna fail, the head of the country’s atomic agency said on Saturday.

Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran director Mohammad Eslami said the enrichment levels were related to the needs of the country, in remarks published by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Comments