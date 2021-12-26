57th National Table Tennis begins

LAHORE: The 57th National Table Tennis rolled into action here on Saturday with Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan being the chief guest of the grand colourful opening ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

Secretary Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Ahmer Malik, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khwaja, President Punjab Table Tennis Association Irfan Ullah Khan and Chief Sports Consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti were also present on this occasion.

A large number of young male and female table tennis players also attended the ceremony.

Talking to media Chohan said Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is fully supporting this national championship.