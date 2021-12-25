Officials assure to solve power supply problem

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration and executive engineer of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday assured a delegation of Dallokhel to resolve their power supply issue.

A delegation of elders and councilors-elect comprising Barkatullah Marwat, Rasheed Ahmed, Amir Nawaz Khan, Liaqat Ali, led by the village council chairman Asmatullah Khan, called on Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hussain and Executive Engineer Pesco Abdur Rauf and informed them about the issue of power supply to Dallokhel.

They said that the bus terminal established on the Abbasheedkhel Feeder had been causing frequent power outages, adding that there should be a separate transmission line for their village.