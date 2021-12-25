Lahore Technopolis to promote quality education: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz has said that “Lahore Technopolis” project, inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was aimed at creating an ecosystem in the country for quality education, high-end research and hi-tech manufacturing.

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Hasaan Khawar and others, Raja Yassir said the Punjab government was striving for the promotion of higher education as well as enhancing the knowledge economy through research and hi-tech manufacturing.

Raja Yassir said the “Lahore Technopolis” was a project of the Higher Education Department Punjab which was being managed and operated by the Lahore Knowledge Park Company. He added that the project would be developed on a prime land of 800 acres. He said that the project would house top ranked international universities, research centres and hi-tech manufacturing. The initial discussion with renowned foreign universities, advanced training centres and renowned technology companies were under way, he added.

Raja Yassir said that a fully operative working environment containing electricity, internet and furnished offices would be provided to the fresh graduates and innovative people for the purpose of brainstorming and materialising the innovative ideas in line with the industrial requirements. He said that the project would boost the knowledge economy of the Pakistan especially Punjab, enhance the development of technological products, promoting the transference of technology, becoming manufacturer of technology instead of user of the technology. In addition, the project will tremendously improve the image as well as ranking of Pakistan amongst other countries of the world in terms of the creating entrepreneurs (currently Pakistan is at 107 position), job creation and improving the quality of life of people of Pakistan especially young generation.

The minister said that in the first phase, a tower consisting on a land of 5-10 acres would be developed as Iconic Tower in the Lahore Technopolis which will house LKPC Office, regulatory offices, research centres, incubation centres and will provide the facility of one window operation for facilitating Zone Enterprises to establish their organisations in the Lahore Technopolis. The project also aimed to develop a “Boot Camp” for providing knowledge and technical training and skills to young IT students on rigorous methods.