Land dispute: 2 killed, 5 women among 9 injured in Hangu firing

HANGU: Two persons were killed and nine others, including five women, sustained injuries when two families traded fire over a property dispute in Kach Banda area in Hangu district on Thursday.
The police said that three of the injured were referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of their precarious condition.
They said that the two groups, who were stated to be neighbours, had a dispute over a piece of land in Kach Banda, which took an ugly turn when they resorted to firing on each other.
As a result, two persons identified as Mirza Ali Shah, a passer-by, and Zahidullah were killed on the spot.
Muhammad Shamim, Muhammad Rehan, Muhammad Halim, Namshad Bibi, from one group and Ayesha Bibi, Tasleem Bibi, Sahira Bibi Ajmeena Bibi and Abdul Karim from the other group sustained injuries. Three of the injured were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar due their serious condition.
The dead and other injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hangu. Both the groups have registered cross cases at the respective police stations.
