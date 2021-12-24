Premature canal closure leads to water shortage in Thatta

SUKKUR: The Thatta city and its adjoining areas are facing an acute water shortage for irrigation and drinking purposes as the water supply to canal was closed prematurely. The sudden closure of water channels has badly affected the standing crops of tomato, chilli, eggplant, and sugarcane. Besides, the situation has caused delay in sowing of wheat and other crops. The annual canal closing is scheduled to start from December 25 to January 10 next year but the officials of irrigation department have closed the tributaries i.e Alakhai miner, Jam wah, Sakro wah, Ghar Missan, Thatta Nali, Sakro Nali, and Chhachh Nari prematurely.