Benazir’s death anniversary: Rangers to be deployed in Larkana Division

KARACHI: Rangers personnel will be deployed in the Larkana Division on the request of district administration, Larkana, to support the security situation on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

The Sindh government has formally asked the Director General Rangers, Sindh, to provide a team of 150 Rangers personnel along with sniffing dogs to the Larkana Police on the occasion of the 14th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The District Police, Larkana, requested for Rangers through the Home Department, Sindh, following a formal request of commissioner Larkana. According to official correspondence, these Rangers personnel are to be deployed at 11 key locations of public parking near Bab-Shahnawaz, Bab-Zulfiqar, Naudero Rice Canal Regulator, Garhi Khudabakhsh Bypass, Garhi Khudabakhsh Bus Stand, Bab Benazir, Ratodero Naudero graveyard, at the Goodbye sign near Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Stadium, VIP entrance in Benazir Park and parking on Ring Road, Korejah Goth and Larkana city to improve the security situation.