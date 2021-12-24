Ehsaas Programme widely seen as beneficial for poor: Gallup

ISLAMABAD: Gallup & Gilani Pakistan conducted a survey to measure the knowledge, attitudes and perceptions regarding the Ehsaas Programme in Pakistan.

The survey was conducted with 2,407 respondents across over 100 districts in Pakistan using telephone methodology. Following key learnings were achieved from this survey: Some 83% of Pakistanis are aware of the Ehsaas Program in some capacity

Also, 36% of Pakistanis believe that the federal government provides money for the Ehsaas program Nearly 3 out of 4 Pakistanis (76%) have a good opinion about the Ehsaas programme. Some 77% of Pakistanis agree that the Ehsaas programme helps the poor

In all, 6 in 10 Pakistanis know someone who has received money from the Ehsaas programme. Also, 15% of Pakistanis claimed that they had personally received assistance from the Ehsaas programme. The survey showed 86% of Pakistanis who received assistance from the programme are satisfied with the method chosen to select people.

Nearly 9 in 10 (89%) of Pakistanis who received assistance from the program are satisfied with the amount of money received. Some 90% of Pakistanis believe that the Ehsaas program should be expanded and increased further to include more people.