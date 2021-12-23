Man kills wife in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A man murdered his wife by throwing her into a river in district Khairpur on Wednesday.Reports said that accused Hakeem Machi, resident of Saghyoon, Khairpur, surrendered to police and confessed to killing his wife Nimachi Machi by throwing her from a boat into the Indus River while they were travelling to other village. The accused further revealed that he claimed the life of his wife over some domestic issue, adding that they got married a month ago. Police registered a case against the accused after recording his confessional statement. The search for the body of woman was under way, the police added.
