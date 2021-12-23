Country can be put on track by enforcement of Shariah: Siraj

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has reiterated that the country can be put on the track by enforcement of Shariah in a peaceful democratic manner.

Addressing the “Unity of Ummah” conference here on Wednesday, he said the politics of the Jamaat-e-Islami aimed at fighting against the corrupt system, appealing to religious scholars to cooperate with the Jamaat-e-Islami to achieve the objective. The Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ulema Mashaikh Rabita Council organised the event.

Siraj said it was highly unfortunate that the country was created for practicing Islam, but it had been run under exactly opposite system. He said the PTI slogans of change and transforming Pakistan into a Madina-like-state proved a pack of lies. He said the prime minister deceived the youth with the promise to create jobs for them.