COAS for sincere efforts to avert looming Afghan catastrophe

ISLAMABAD: Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousaf Al Asam, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, called on COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting Wednesday, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in defence and security fields were discussed. The COAS said Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long-term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Bahrain. On Afghanistan, Gen Bajwa stressed upon the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.