Emerging players enter second round of ranking tennis

ISLAMABAD: Emerging players also checked into the second round of the men’s singles event of the Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships here at the PTF Complex Wednesday.

Hamid Israr and Sami Zeb progressed to the second round with easy wins.

Leading ladies players also progressed to the second round of women’s event with title favourites Ushana Sohail and Sarah Mehboob breezing past their opponents with ease.

Results: Men’s singles first round: Sami Zeb Khan bt Israr Gul 6-2, 6-4; Waqas Malik bt Faizan Fayyaz 7-5, 6-2; Saqib Hayat bt Jibranul Haq 6-4, 6-3; Hamid Israr bt Nameer Shamsi 7-5, 6-2; Nofil Kaleem bt Farman Shakeel 6-2, 6-3.

Boys’ Under-18 singles first round: Hasheesh Kumar bt Raahim Veqar 6-0, 6-2; Azan Shahid bt Ibrahim Saqib 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; Mahatir Muhammad bt Zaeem Ghafoor 6-1, 6-2; Kamran Khan bt Azan Sajid 6-2, 6-0; Zaryab Khan bt Zalan Khan 7-5(ret).

Ladies’ singles first round: Sarah Mahboob bt Mahnoor Suhail 6-0, 6-0; Nida Akram bt Azeena Aleem 7-6(5), 6-2; Ushna Suhail w & o Sara Pervez; Sheeza Sajid bt Oreen Jasia 6-2, 6-2; Meheq Khokhar w & o Amara Khan; Noor Malik (Wapda) w & o Aesha Rao; Natalia Zaman bt Mariam Mirza 6-0,6-1; Asifa Shahbaz bt Seher Aleem 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s doubles first round: Yousaf Khalil & Heera Ashiq bt Ahmed Asjad & Talha Bin Asif 6-2, 6-3; Shahzad Khan & Usman Ejaz bt Nameer Shamsi & Imran Bhatti 6-1, 6-3; Hasheesh Kumar & Mahatir Muhammad bt Abbas Khan & Tahir Ullah 6-3, 3-6 (10-6); Ahmed Kamil & Ibrahim Omer bt Ejaz Ahmed & Asad Ullah 6-2, 4-6 (10-8).