Aslam reviews work on development schemes

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Aslam Iqbal ordered the department concerned to speed up the pace of work on development schemes.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting to review the implementation of schemes of the Department of Industry and Commerce under the annual development programme. He instructed that work on approved new schemes should be started soon and 100 percent use of funds be ensured. The minister warned that there was no place in the department for heads of institutions failing to use development funds. He said the process of recruitment and promotion in the Department of Industry and Commerce and its allied wings should be expedited. Complaints regarding Industry Department on Citizen Portal should be addressed immediately, he said, adding the plan for setting up new Expo Centres should be presented soon and the pace of work on the model bazaar expansion programme be expedited.