Housing societies asked to ensure clean drinking water to residents

LAHORE: Minister for Environmental Protection Muhammad Rizwan has said 100pc implementation of all laws including housing and saltwater waste management in housing societies is primary responsibility of local authorities of all departments concerned including local government.

Private societies are required to ensure supply of clean drinking water to their residents and action will be taken against those societies which fail to provide quality services and their NOCs will be canceled, the minister said during a meeting with DC Sialkot at his office on Wednesday.

The minister said Sialkot would be made a model district in terms of housing societies. He said weekly meetings would be held to ensure implementation of rule and regulation in housing societies and this practice would ensure implementation in all districts of the province.

Minister Muhammad Rizwan said government officials should perform their professional duties with honesty and true spirit. He warned that strict action should be taken against the housing societies which are causing environmental pollution.