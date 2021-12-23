Lahore Bar elections on Jan 8

LAHORE: Elections of Lahore Bar Association will take place on January 8. The elections will be held at Aiwan-e-Adl. After the final list is released, the election campaign has entered its final phase. Thirty-six candidates are vying for six seats. Two for the top slot of president, eleven candidates for two posts of secretary, ten for vice-president’s seat, two each for the Cantt and Model Town vice-president's seat, three for the joint-secretary's seat, three for finance secretary’s seat, and two for the library.