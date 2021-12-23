Tepa to submit 10 proposals to curb smog in LHC today

LAHORE:To control vehicular pollution in the provincial metropolis, Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (Tepa) has prepared ten recommendations to be submitted in the Lahore High Court on Thursday (today).

The report was prepared by the Traffic Management Committee made by LHC to counter smog in Lahore. A meeting of the committee was held here on Wednesday under the chair of Chief Engineer, Tepa, Abdul Razzaq Chohan, who is also the focal person of the committee. The meeting was attended by the representatives of over 23 different government departments.

During discussion the participants finalised ten recommendations to be submitted in the court to counter smog in the City. These included upgrading of licence issuance system as inappropriate behaviour of drivers plays an important role in road congestion.

“On average, less than twenty percent (20pc) road users possess driving licence. Majority of drivers are unfamiliar with road signs/laws. Therefore, there is a dire need of upgrading the system of driver’s training and issuance of driving licences. For this purpose, City Traffic Police (CTP) should initiate some programmes for the subject matter,” the chair said in the meeting.

The meeting suggested introducing educational institutions for proper understanding of traffic rules/laws by the drivers before issuance of driving licences. Furthermore, subjects on traffic rules should also be made part of the curriculum for educating children so that they are well aware of rules by the time they attain age for issuance of driving licences.

The committee recommended replacement of auto-rickshaw and Qingchi motorcycle-rickshaw with electric vehicles. “In neighbouring country, production of electric three wheelers is much higher compared to other private vehicles. Same trend for production of electric vehicles should be adopted in Pakistan,” the committee recommended.

The meeting agreed on the point that as traffic congestion was the main cause of stress, pollution and nuisance in major commercial areas - Gulberg, Moon Market, Kareem Block Market, etc. They recommended pedestrianization of such commercial areas, which can result in aesthetically improved and environment friendly public places. “As a pilot project, it is suggested to carry out pedestrianization of MM Alam Road, Noor Jahan Road and Mehmood Ali Kasuri Road,” the committee recommended.

As the fifth recommendation, a number of participants of the committee suggested and agreed on giving access to Ambulances/Rescue 1122 vehicles inside the metro-corridor for facilitating patients coming outside of Lahore. In this regard, further deliberation is required by Punjab Mass transit Authority (PMA).

The committee also highlighted the contribution of industries situated along Ring Road (specifically Mehmood Booti, Baghbanpura, Karol Ghati Area) towards pollution and formation of smog. These industries are constant source of pollution. Therefore, these industries should be sealed or banned for some period.

The committee further highlighted the impact of small housing schemes with poor facilities, which were established or to be established on green land around the city. The participants agreed on the point that these residential chunks have become a major contribution of traffic generation towards the main city area and therefore, there is a dire need to restrict small housing schemes.

The chief engineer inquired about the details of fitness certificates being issued by Vehicle Inspection & Certification System (VICS) which is being operated by a private body. Accordingly, the DRTA secretary was asked for provision of the same, to assess how many vehicles are being cleared by VICS. The focal person of Transport Department (Secretary DRTA) was requested to intensify and increase impounding period of highly smoky vehicles.

As private cars and motorcycles are a major component of road traffic, therefore the fitness of these vehicles is as important as commercial vehicles. Accordingly, it is recommended that vehicle’s fitness certificate should be made mandatory for private vehicles.

After detailed deliberations, the chair and the participants agreed upon the suggestion that a judicial commission should be established, wherein a well-versed seasoned and experienced Graduate Engineer having an experience of 20-25 years may head as a chairman. The proposed chairman should have ample experience of Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering to deal with the issue of traffic management and smog.

The office of the commission is proposed to be established in Tepa building situated on Lytton Road for a period of five years. The mandate of the commission should be to propose complete solutions to smog and traffic management issues. The commission is proposed to report to Lahore High Court for goal achieved and direction for further line of actions, time to time.