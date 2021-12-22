Husband bludgeons wife to death in Nawabshah

SUKKUR: A husband bludgeoned his wife to death over suspicion of illicit relationship in Saffar Colony, Sakrand, in District Nawabshah. The accused Anwar Ali Mallah surrendered to police after the ghastly murder of his wife Fauzia.
The accused confessed to killing his wife claiming that he could not control his emotions when he saw his wife with the man in an objectionable condition. He added that he bludgeoned his wife multiple times with a hammer; however, her partner managed to run away.Police has recorded the confessional statement and will present him in the court for seeking his judicial remand on Wednesday.
