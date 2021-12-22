Sialkot lynching case: Physical remand of 34 accused extended

GUJRANWALA: A court on Tuesday extended physical remand of 34 accused involved in the killing of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara. Earlier, the police requested the court for more physical remand of the accused persons.However, the court granted 13 more days physical remand of the accused and handed over the accused to the police. The accused appeared in the court were already on 15 days physical remand from December 6. The court ordered the police to produce the accused in the court on January 3, 2022. The police had so far produced 85 accused in the Anti-Terrorism Court in the case.