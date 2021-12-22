Sialkot lynching case: Physical remand of 34 accused extended

GUJRANWALA: A court on Tuesday extended physical remand of 34 accused involved in the killing of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara. Earlier, the police requested the court for more physical remand of the accused persons.However, the court granted 13 more days physical remand of the accused and handed over the accused to the police. The accused appeared in the court were already on 15 days physical remand from December 6. The court ordered the police to produce the accused in the court on January 3, 2022. The police had so far produced 85 accused in the Anti-Terrorism Court in the case.
ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the party has emerged as an effective force in Khyber...
Islamabad: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania...
SUKKUR: The Anti-Narcotics Force in a joint operation with Rangers seized 69 kilograms of opium and 85 grams of heroin...
SUKKUR: Adviser to Sindh CM on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan predicted the bright future of opposition, while foresaw the...
SUKKUR: An Accountability Court in Sukkur extended pre-arrest bail of Bilawal Bhutto’s political secretary Jamil...
Accused confesses to killing his wife claiming that he could not control his emotions when he saw his wife with the...
