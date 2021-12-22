Probe sought into killing of DI Khan mayoral candidate

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi on Tuesday asked the government to hold investigation into the killing of Awami National Party (ANP) candidate for Dera Ismail Khan city mayor’s slot Umar Khitab Shirani.

Talking to reporters here, he said the ANP candidate was murdered in Dera Ismail Khan a day before the local government election. He said the political parties were demanding security from the provincial government during the local bodies’ election campaign.

He criticised the government for failing provide security to the candidates of the opposition parties. The PPP leader observed the provincial government had not taken any satisfactory step to hold investigation into the killing of the ANP leader.

He said the political parties were unanimous in asking the government to hold proper investigation into the killing of ANP leader. He said he had submitted an adjournment motion in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly asking the government to inform them about the action taken against the perpetrators of the attack.

In another adjournment motion, Ahmad Karim Kundi had drawn attention of the government towards registration of a terrorism case against the PPP candidate Makhdoom Altaf Hussain Shah in recent election in Dera Ismail Khan.

He termed it political victimisation of the PPP leaders. He said the government could not harass the PPP leaders through such tactics, adding that such steps would damage democratic traditions in the province.