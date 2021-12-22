Co-accused in Shehbaz family case indicted

LAHORE: An Accountability Court has framed charges against a co-accused in the money-laundering case against the Shehbaz Sharif family.

According to the NAB, accused Ali Ahmed was a ‘Benamidar’ of former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who allegedly laundered billions of rupees through ‘Benami’ companies, Good Nature and Unitas. The NAB Lahore had arrested Ali Ahmed from Islamabad. The Accountability Court had declared Ali Ahmed an absconder in the money-laundering reference on November 29, 2020. During the probe, the NAB had summoned him several times but he did not appear.