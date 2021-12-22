Pakistan conducts successful test launch of Babur cruise missile 1B

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of the indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile 1B.

The test launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Force Command, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Director-General, Strategic Plans Division, congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving excellence in cruise missile technology and expressed confidence that this test will strengthen Pakistan’s strategic deterrence.

President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the conduct of successful launch. The last time, Pakistan tested Babur 1A Cruise Missile on the 10th of February this year. Babur Cruise Missile is capable of engaging targets at land and sea with high precision. The first version of the Babur Cruise Missile was inducted into the service of the Pakistan Army in 2010.