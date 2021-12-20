PPP seeks complete Form-45 at 22 Peshawar polling stations

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party has submitted a written complaint to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not providing complete Form 45 in at least 22 polling stations of Mayor Peshawar seat and requested to the Chief Election Commissioner to take immediate action and instruct the election staff to issue complete Form-45 that includes the PTI candidate.

In charge Central Election Cell of the PPP Senator Taj Haider has submitted the written complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner saying that in the local bodies elections in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa here in at least 22 polling stations of Mayor Peshawar seat only the first page of Forum-45 is issued to the candidates that includes the contestants excluding PTI candidate.

He stated in written complaint that the PPP election cell is receiving the reports that the PTI candidate has been strategically placed on the second page and a complete Form-45 results is issued to benefit PTI candidate in the total count.

He stated that the PPP candidate for Peshawar Mayor has reported to the PPP Central Election Cell that the second page is withheld with the clear intent to alter the Form -45 to enable the engineered win of PTI candidate for Mayor Peshawar,” he stated in complaint.

Senator Taj Haider requested the Chief Election Commissioner to take immediate action and instruct the election staff to issue complete Form-45 that includes the PTI candidate.