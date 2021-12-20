 
Monday December 20, 2021
Biker injured after falling from Lahore flyover

December 20, 2021

LAHORE: A 16-year-old bike rider fell off a flyover in front of LGH here on Sunday and got fatal injuries.

The bike rider yet to be identified was admitted to the LGH where his condition was stated to be critical.

