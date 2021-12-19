Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast: WHO

NEW YORK: The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries and is spreading rapidly even in places with high levels of population immunity, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday.
The number of COVID-19 cases involving Omicron is doubling every 1.5 to three days in countries where there is community transmission of the variant and not just people who were infected abroad, the WHO said.
Omicron’s “substantial growth advantage” over the Delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake Delta as the dominant variant in those countries, the UN health agency said. —Agencies
LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked Imran Khan to stop repeating false accusations...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Saturday asked the federal and provincial governments to amend the Haq Mehar column...
RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists, including their commander, were killed as security forces carried out two separate...
HYDERABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sindh secretary-general and former federal finance minister Miftah Ismail...
KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has come into power with the mandate to end...
LAHORE: PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is accusing Bhutto and Sharif families of...
Comments