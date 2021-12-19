Flag march held to maintain order in Mardan

MARDAN: Police staged a flag march in the district on Saturday with an aim to maintain law and order in the district during local government elections being held today (Sunday).

District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah led the flag march, which was also attended by DSPs and other officials from various circles of Mardan district.

A police spokesman said that armoured personnel carriers, bomb disposal squad, riders squad, RRF Squad, Elite Force and Traffic Wardens.

The flag march passed through various public places including Maqam Chowk, Toru, Sheikh Maltoon and Nowsher road and later ended at the police lines.

On the occasion, the DPO asked the people to cooperate with the police and other security forces and inform the police if they notice suspicious people and things.

He said the law enforcement machinery had been kept on its toes to ensure security on election day.